The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday night in the Washington County town of Machiasport.

Andrew Roth-Wells, a spokesman for the office, said in an email Monday night that Jason M. Jackson, 33, of East Machias and an unidentified woman were shot and wounded by a Maine Marine Patrol officer.

The incident took place after police issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest in connection with a home invasion that occurred at a woman’s home in East Machias, Roth-Wells said.

“An armed confrontation with the Marine Patrol officer ensued, resulting in both Jackson and a female resident being shot and injured,” he said.

The Attorney General’s Office investigates all uses of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in Maine. The officer’s name has not been released yet, and the condition of Jackson and the woman was unavailable Monday night.

“We are in the most preliminary portion of the investigation and have very few details,” Roth-Wells added.

