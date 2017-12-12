A federal judge on Tuesday denied the city of South Portland’s renewed motion to dismiss a nearly three-year-old lawsuit by the Portland Pipe Line Corp. over the city’s ban on crude oil exports.

The city filed a second motion to dismiss in October, after TransCanada Corp. announced that it had abandoned plans to build the controversial Energy East pipeline, which would have carried 1.1 million barrels of crude oil daily from western Canada to the Atlantic coast.

Portland Pipe Line Corp. is fighting a 2014 South Portland ordinance that banned the shipping of crude oil from the city's waterfront and effectively blocked the company from reversing the flow of its pipeline, which currently transports a dwindling amount of imported crude to refineries in Montreal. Staff photo by John Ewing Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Without the Energy East pipeline, the Portland Pipe Line Corp. could no longer claim to have a ready source of Canadian crude that would warrant reversal of its 236-mile pipeline from South Portland to Montreal, the city’s lawyers argued in November in U.S. District Court in Portland.

The company is fighting a 2014 city ordinance that banned the shipping of crude oil from South Portland’s waterfront and effectively blocked the company from reversing the flow of its pipeline, which currently transports a dwindling amount of imported crude to refineries in Montreal.

Judge John Woodcock Jr. flatly rejected the latest effort by the city’s lawyers to challenge whether the Portland Pipe Line has cause to fight the so-called Clear Skies ordinance, given the lack of demand for its use.

Woodcock cited the company’s claims that the pipeline could have access to other sources of Canadian crude and that it “will continue to be the sole operator of a crude oil pipeline running to the Atlantic coast.”

“The Court still finds that if it is legally permitted to do so, Portland Pipe Line Corp. intends to and is sufficiently likely to be able to reverse the flow of oil in its South Portland-to-Montreal pipelines,” Woodcock said in his dismissal order.

That likelihood gives the company – a Canadian-owned subsidiary of ExxonMobil, Shell and Suncor Energy – the right to challenge the Clear Skies ordinance, Woodcock said. The company has two pipelines but currently uses only one itermittently.

Since the lawsuit was filed in February 2015, the city has argued that the company has no cause to challenge the ordinance because it has no active plan or effort to reverse the pipeline’s flow. The city also contends that a $180 million reversal project wouldn’t be financially feasible under current market conditions because Canadian refineries have little demand for foreign oil.

The company claims the ban is unconstitutional because it interferes with interstate commerce, discriminates against Canadian interests, devalues the pipeline and infringes on areas of regulation best left to the federal government. The city, meanwhile, is acting “to protect the health and welfare of its residents and visitors and traditional land use authority to promote future development consistent with the comprehensive plan,” it said in court papers.

Woodcock denied the city’s first motion to dismiss the lawsuit in August. His anticipated next step would be to rule on the merits of the company’s claim against the Clear Skies ordinance.

Whatever the outcome in U.S. District Court, the case will likely wind up in the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.