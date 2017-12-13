NEW ORLEANS — DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds Wednesday night and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 115-108.

The Pelicans turned the ball over 21 times, with nine committed by Cousins, but he came through in the clutch with a couple of soaring dunks – one on a putback and another on a cut down the lane – and added a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left that put it virtually out of reach.

Anthony Davis returned from a one-game absence caused by a nagging adductor injury to score 25 points and grab 10 rebounds.

E’Twaun Moore hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Pelicans, who shot 56.3 percent (45 of 80). Cousins and Davis each hit 10 of 16 shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points for Milwaukee, which saw a three-game win streak snapped and lost for the second time in eight games.

WIZARDS 93, GRIZZLIES 87: Bradley Beal scored 18 points and John Wall had 13 in his return from a sore knee to help Washington hold on at home.

Beal scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers. Otto Porter Jr. added 14 points and Marcin Gortat had 12.

CLIPPERS 106, MAGIC 95: Lou Williams scored 31 points, DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 20 rebounds and Los Angeles opened a four-game trip with a victory at Orlando, Florida.

The Clippers shot 54 percent in the second half to win their third straight in a matchup of injury-riddled teams.

THUNDER 100, PACERS 95: Paul George made a winning return to Indiana, hitting the clinching free throws with 10.7 seconds left in Oklahoma City’s victory.

Steven Adams had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in his ninth triple-double this season. The Thunder have won two straight on the road.

TRAIL BLAZERS 102, HEAT 95: Damian Lillard scored seven of his 18 points in the final 3:16, and Portland overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to win at Miami and break a five-game losing streak.

Lillard, who came into the game averaging 26.6 points, had only one field goal in the first 31 minutes. But he converted a three-point play to put the Trail Blazers ahead to stay, 98-95, and sank two free throws on their next possession for a five-point lead.

BULLS 103, JAZZ 100: Nikola Mirotic scored 29 points, Kris Dunn hit a clutch jumper with 22 seconds left and Chicago won at home for its fourth straight victory.

Mirotic made 11 of 18 shots from the field and grabbed nine rebounds in his best performance since returning last week after missing the start of the season with facial fractures. He got hurt in a practice fight with teammate Bobby Portis, throwing the future of both players in question, but the Bulls are perfect since Mirotic returned to the court.

NOTES

SUNS: Phoenix signed guard Isaiah Canaan after receiving an injury hardship exemption from the NBA.

Under the exemption, the Suns added Canaan because they have four players on the roster out for two weeks or more. Guard Devin Booker is out with a groin injury, and Alan Williams, Davon Reed and Brandon Knight have serious knee injuries.

THE NBA chose Indianapolis to host the 2021 All-Star Game.

The only other time Indiana hosted All-Star weekend was in 1985 when the game was played at the RCA Dome.

