CYCLING

Froome doping test shows high levels of asthma drug

Chris Froome failed a doping test during the Spanish Vuelta in September and is facing a suspension from cycling ahead of his attempt to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title next year.

Froome won his fourth Tour title this year and followed it with a victory at the Vuelta. But Team Sky said Wednesday that Froome, who has not been suspended, had a concentration of asthma drug salbutamol two times higher than the World Anti-Doping Agency’s permitted levels.

Froome said the UCI has asked him to provide information about the failed test.

Froome’s use of asthma medication has been well documented, and he has often been spotted using inhalers in the peloton. He has repeatedly faced questions on whether he is a clean rider and has always denied wrongdoing.

Sky said Froome had to take an increased dosage of salbutamol without exceeding the permissible dose after he “experienced acute asthma symptoms” during the final week of the Vuelta.

If found guilty of doping, the 32-year-old Froome could lose his Vuelta title and be suspended for a long period.

OLYMPICS

RUSSIAN DOPING: The president of the Kontinental Hockey League says he is waiting to find out how many Russians will be banned from the Pyeongchang Games before deciding if he will allow his players to compete in South Korea.

No allegations have been made of wrongdoing by the Russian men’s hockey team.

BOXING

WBO: Jeff Horn followed up his contentious welterweight title win over Manny Pacquiao with a successful first defense against Gary Corcoran in Brisbane, Australia.

The Australian won by technical knockout in the 11th round when the referee stopped the fight with Corcoran bleeding from a deep cut above his left eye.

Horn, unbeaten in 19 bouts, is hoping the win sets him up for a fight with Terence Crawford in Las Vegas next year.

GOLF

LPGA: The LPGA Tour is adding two tournaments in California next year as part of a 34-tournament schedule that offers a record $68.75 million in prize money.

While it lost two events – Lorena Ochoa Match Play in Mexico and the Manulife LPGA Classic in Canada – the LPGA replaced them with three new tournaments.

The new California events will be held in the Los Angeles area on April 19-22, and at Lake Merced in San Francisco a week later. The other addition in Shanghai on Oct. 18-21.

SOCCER

UNITED STATES: The U.S. Soccer Federation says it received the required three letters of nomination for eight candidates in its presidential election. The USSF is conducting background checks to ascertain that a candidate has “no conviction or no contest plea to a felony or crime of moral turpitude” and it will announce the candidate slate after completing the process.

– Staff and news services

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.