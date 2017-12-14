NAPLES, Italy — Naples’ Christmas artisans are at it again, turning figures from current events into ceramic characters to decorate miniature Nativity scenes that take over Italian living rooms this time of year.

Hot sellers this year include Jedi warriors from the new Star Wars movie and statuettes of U.S. President Trump, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, toting a missile and flying in a little propeller plane.

Artisan Marco Ferrigno said he made the Trump and Kim figurines as a joke. From his workshop in Naples’ historic center, he said he hoped it remained a joke because the two “are starting to become a bit scary in the way they are facing off.”

