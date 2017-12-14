A 36-year-old Windham man was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for lying to federal agents about a shooting in Old Port in November 2016.

Jason McGoldrick was involved in an altercation in Old Port during which someone fired three shots from a handgun at McGoldrick and a companion. Agents sought to identify McGoldrick’s companion, but he lied and gave them the name of a deceased friend.

He repeated that lie when testifying before a federal grand jury in December 2016. In February, after being confronted by agents, McGoldrick admitted his companion’s true identity.

“Our judicial system depends on people testifying truthfully to a grand jury,” said U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank on Thursday. “It is a fundamental duty of citizenship. As this case demonstrates, the failure to do so can have very serious consequences.”

Upon completion of his sentence, McGoldrick will have completed three years of supervised release.

Last month, the shooter in this case, Noor Mohammed, 26, of Roxbury, Mass., pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges and is awaiting sentencing.

The FBI and the Portland Police Department conducted the investigation.

