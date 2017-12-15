PHILADELPHIA — Carlos Santana is bringing his big bat and postseason experience to Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old first baseman became the first of the offseason’s big-name free agents to find a new home, agreeing Friday to a $60 million, three-year contract with the Phillies, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement is contingent on Santana passing a physical.

Santana hit 23 home runs with 79 RBI in 2017 for Cleveland, where he spent all eight of his big league seasons. He started as a catcher in 2010 and shifted to first base in 2015. Santana has a .249 career batting average and .445 slugging percentage.

• Philadelphia also traded shortstop Freddy Galvis to San Diego for minor league pitcher Enyel De Los Santos.

TRADE: San Francisco agreed to trade left-hander Matt Moore to the Texas Rangers for prospects, a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations said.

The swap was pending a physical, the source said.

San Francisco last month exercised Moore’s $7 million option for 2018. He went 6-15 with a 5.52 ERA in 1741/3 innings last season, setting career highs for losses and earned runs (107).

ANGELS: All-Star infielder Zack Cozart agreed to a $38 million, three-year contract with Los Angeles and is likely to shift from shortstop to third base.

The 32-year-old was a first-time All-Start last season, whe he hit .297 with 24 homers and 63 RBI. Cozart has a .254 average in seven big league seasons, all with Cincinnati.

Gold Glove winner Andrelton Simmons is at shortstop for the Angels.

INDIANS: Outfielder Melvin Upton Jr. agreed to a minor league contract, pending a successful physical.

Upton was limited to 12 games last season at Triple-A Sacramento by thumb and shoulder injuries. The Giants released him in August. In 2016, Upton batted .238 with 20 homers and 61 RBI with 27 steals for San Diego and Toronto.

ASTROS: Reliever Hector Rondon agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract with World Series champion Houston. Rondon spent the last five years with the Chicago Cubs, going 18-13 with a 3.22 ERA and 77 saves. He went 4-1 with a 4.24 ERA and a career-best 10.83 strikeouts per nine innings last season.

OBITUARY: Former star Detroit Tigers pitcher Frank Lary has died at 87. He had been hospitalized in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with pneumonia, nephew Joe Lary said.

Lary pitched with the Tigers from 1954-64 and led the AL with 21 wins in 1956. The two-time All-Star was nicknamed the “Yankee Killer” after going 27-10 against New York from 1955-61.

ROSE LAWSUIT: A defamation lawsuit filed by Pete Rose last year against the lawyer who got him kicked out of baseball was dismissed.

Statements issued by Rose’s lawyer and John Dowd’s lawyer say both parties agreed “based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose’s lawsuit against Mr. Dowd.”

Rose contended in the suit that Dowd defamed him in 2015 by saying on the radio that the former baseball great had raped young teen girls during spring training.

