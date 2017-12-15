PHILADELPHIA — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists, and Oklahoma City and the Philadelphia 76ers went basket-for-basket in a three-overtime thriller before the Thunder pulled out a 119-117 victory Friday night.

Andre Roberson scored the winner with 10 seconds left for the Thunder. But one of the early contenders for NBA game of the year belonged to Joel Embiid and Westbrook as they drove, blocked and rebounded their way toward one big play after another.

Embiid scored 34 points in 48 minutes with an aching back and rallied the Sixers from a 17-point hole.

Embiid, Philadelphia’s franchise center and social media star, grabbed his lower back when he took a hard foul on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter. Embiid grimaced during timeouts on the bench and trudged into position a few times.

WIZARDS 100, CLIPPERS 91: Mike Scott tied a season high with 22 points and Bradley Beal added 20 as Washington held on at home.

Scott scored 10 points in the third quarter, hitting four of his five shots from the field. Scott, who averages 8.4 points per game, made 9 of 10 from the field and has made 34 of 43 over the last six games for the Wizards.

HEAT 104, HORNETS 98: Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington scored 16 points each, and Miami held off a late rally at Charlotte, North Carolina.

It was Miami’s 24th win in its past 30 games against Charlotte, which opened a stretch of 6 of 7 home games with a loss. Johnson and Ellington combined for 10-of-16 shooting on 3-pointers.

PISTONS 104, PACERS 98: Andre Drummond finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Detroit withstood a late rally at Indianapolis.

Reggie Bullock finished with 15 points for Detroit, which earned its second win in two nights.

RAPTORS 120, NETS 87: Kyle Lowry had his 11th career triple-double, DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Toronto, at home, won its ninth straight meeting with Brooklyn.

TRAIL BLAZERS 95, MAGIC 88: Damian Lillard scored 21 points, C.J. McCollum had 20 and Portland withstood a late rally at Orlando, Florida.

GRIZZLIES 95, HAWKS 94: Tyreke Evans scored 22 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:03 left to help Memphis win at home and snap a five-game losing streak.

BULLS 115, BUCKS 109: Bobby Portis scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Chicago won at Milwaukee for its fifth consecutive victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points for the Bucks.

NOTES

MONTY MCCUTCHEN, a longtime NBA referee, is the league’s new vice president, and head of referee development and training.

