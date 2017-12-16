BOSTON — Mats Zuccarello scored a power-play goal 1:56 into overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Michael Grabner and J.T. Miller also scored for the Rangers, who won for the ninth time in 13 games (9-3-1) overall and beat the Bruins for the seventh straight time. Henrik Lundqvist, playing back-to-back days, made 33 saves.

Brad Marchand and Danton Heinen scored for Boston, which lost its second straight after winning nine of 11. Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots.

Skating 4 on 3 in the overtime after Boston was whistled for too many men on the ice, Zuccarello beat Rask with a rising shot from the right circle.

Trailing 2-1, the Bruins tied it on Marchand’s power-play goal at 5:38 of the third period. Marchand one-timed a cross-ice pass from David Pastrnak from the right circle for his 13th. Boston got the power play after Marchand drew a holding penalty on David Desharnais.

Boston’s David Krejci hit a post with seven minutes left in regulation.

The Rangers took a 1-0 lead when Grabner benefited from a fluky bounce with 5:18 left in the first. He fired a shot from the slot that sailed over the net, but the puck caromed off the glass and hit Rask’s back before sliding into the net for Grabner’s team-leading 16th goal.

New York made it 2-0 on Miller’s power-play goal 2:41 into the second. With Krejci off for high-sticking, Miller collected Ryan McDonagh’s pass near Boston’s blue line at full speed, cut into the zone, shifted around defenseman Brandon Carlo and lifted a backhander behind Rask.

Rask kept it a two-goal game by making a nice right-pad stop on Rick Nash’s clean breakaway while the Bruins were on a power play.

Heinen then sliced Boston’s deficit in half by tipping Zdeno Chara’s snap shot between Lundqvist’s pads with 2:48 left in the second.

Boston had a goal taken off the board early in the opening period by a coach’s challenge because the play ended up being offside. Ryan Spooner had redirected Torey Krug’s pass into the net 4:39 into the game.

There was a large contingent of Rangers fans wearing blue jerseys sprinkled throughout the stands, especially in the lower seats. They broke into chants of ‘Let’s Go Rangers!’ a handful of times.

NOTES: Lundqvist also made 33 stops in a victory at home against Los Angeles on Friday night. … Marchand has at least a point in all eight games since returning after missing six in a row with an undisclosed injury. … Spooner was moved up to the second line with struggling LW Anders Bjork out as a healthy scratch. … Boston players entered TD Garden wearing Holiday outfits. … It was the only regular season meeting in Boston between the teams this season. They play at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 7. New York won the previous game — 4-2 at home on Nov. 8.

