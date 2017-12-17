Mid Coast Hospital

Wesley Waits Clay, born Nov. 28 to Tyler and Julia Jean (Walmsley) Clay of Brunswick. Grandparents are Austin and Linda Walmsley of Chestertown, Maryland, and Donna Clay of Greensboro. Great-grandparent is Mimi Arrington of Edgewater, Maryland.

Kelly Sawyer Spiridakis, born Nov. 28 to Kurt Thomas and Katie Schaeffer (Meyers) Spiridakis of Bath. Grandparents are Robert and Margaret Meyers of Bath and Nicholas and Helen Spiridakis of Sebastopol, California. Great-grandparents are Christine Sawyer of Gorham and Helen Travers of North Bergen, New Jersey.

Willow Madison Adams, born Nov. 30 to Mallory Lynne (Smith) and Charles Townsend Adams of Bremen. Grandparents are Gary and Kathy Smith and Mark and Barbara Adams, all of Pennsylvania.

Rowen Jude Miller, born Dec. 1 to Megan E. Pearson and Michael K. Miller of Durham. Grandparents are Kelly and Jim Pearson of Richmond and Judith Miller.

Keenan Carroll Murphy, born Dec. 3 to Danielle (Vachon) Murphy of Brunswick. Grandparents are Joanne and Serge Vachon of Newport, Vermont; Nancy Murphy of Brunswick; and the late Patrick Murphy, formerly of Clearwater, Florida. Great-grandparents are Elise Sumner of Newport, Vermont, and Solange Turcotte of Magog, Quebec.

Sophie Noel Nunley, born Dec. 4 to Nicole (Pomerleau) and Kyle Nunley of Casco. Grandparents are Michele and Alan Pomerleau of Brunswick and Lisa and Al Knight of Raymond.

Gage Alan Lavoie, born Dec. 4 to Shawn Alan Lavoie and Emily Adele Williams (Appel) of Harpswell. Grandparents are Cheryl Appel of Bowdoin, Bea and Larry Lavoie of Bath, and the late James Appel.

Christian Gene-Paul Erickson, born Dec. 5 to Paula Jean Erickson of Brunswick. Grandparents are Alan Erickson of Brunswick; Larry and Linda Miles of Perry, Florida; and Diane Erickson and Eleanore Oppel, both of Largo, Florida. Godparents are Donald and Brandy Erickson of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Leo Paul Menard IV, born Dec. 8 to Leo Paul and Elizabeth (Herring) Menard III of Brunswick. Grandparents are Bill and Cinnie Herring of Concord, Massachusetts; Leo Menard Jr. of Old Orchard Beach; and Elizabeth Brackett of Portland.

Ava Marie Lebel, born Dec. 11 to Adam and Kelly Lebel of Woolwich. Grandparents are Cindy and Don Marsh of Woolwich and Greg and Maria Lebel of Phippsburg. Great-grandparents are Margaret Buck of Brunswick and Maria Hart of Bath.

Southern Maine Health Care

Evelyn Alyssa Farnham, born Dec. 2 to Darrell and Ashley (Audet) Farnham III of Biddeford. Grandparents are Cathleen Dayton of Raymond, New Hampshire; Guy Audet of Las Vegas; Darrell Farnham Jr. of Hyde Park, Massachusetts; and Joanne Charette of Biddeford.

Isabelle Judeah Tuttle, born Dec. 4 to Jamie Tuttle and Shayna Fox of Biddeford. Grandparents are Tina Nydam of Standish, John and Tonie Tuttle of Clendenin, West Virginia, and Jeff and Tammy Mastera of North Yarmouth.

Jaxon Francis Monahan, born Dec. 5 to Ethan Monahan and Jayme Brasier of West Newfield. Grandparents are Jeremy and Irene Bowles of Sanford, James and Sharon Brasier of Garland, Karl and Linda Driscoll of Sanford, and Kelley and Peggy Monahan of West Newfield.

Calvin Anthony Boisvert, born Dec. 5 to Jonathan and Audrey (Martel) Boisvert of Lyman. Grandparents are Anthony and Joanne Ghidon of Alfred and David and Mayuri Boisvert of Biddeford.

William Everett Couture, born Dec. 5 to Michael Couture and Jaclyn Noyes of Biddeford. Grandparents are David and Mary-Ann Noyes of Biddeford and Paul and Carol Couture of Limington.

Lane Andrew Riley, born Dec. 6 to James and Corey (Churchill) Riley of Waterboro. Grandparents are Wes and Beth Perham of Windham, David Riley of McIntosh, Florida, and Tracy Sweetsir of Standish.

