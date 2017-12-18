EAST LANSING, Mich. — Miles Bridges matched his career high with 33 points, and No. 2 Michigan State set a school record with 16 blocks while beating Houston Baptist 107-62 on Monday night.

The Spartans (11-1) have won 10 straight since losing to top-ranked Duke. Nick Ward had 20 points, six rebounds and four blocks, and Joshua Langford added 14 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Michigan State with six blocks and eight rebounds.

Houston Baptist (4-8) stayed relatively close until Michigan State’s 18-6 run late in the first half. Huskies reserve Jalon Gates scored 17 points and Ian DuBose and Braxton Bonds each had 10 points.

(14) KANSAS 17, OMAHA 64: Svi Mykhailiuk hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Devonte Graham added 17 and the Jayhawks (9-2) rolled to a win over the Mavericks (3-11) in Lawrence, Kansas.

Lagerald Vick added 15 points and Malik Newman had 14 for the Jayhawks, who enjoyed a breather after a tough string of games.

They beat Syracuse, lost back-to-back to Washington and Arizona State, and needed a clutch 3-pointer from Mykhailiuk to beat Nebraska over the weekend.

(24) FLORIDA STATE 69, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 58: Phil Cofer scored 19 points, and the Seminoles (10-1) bounced back from their first loss of the season with a win over the Buccaneers (4-6) in Tallahassee, Florida.

Terance Mann added 17 points for the Seminoles, who lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and struggled during the first half against the Buccaneers, trailing by as many as four (18-14) with 8:21 remaining.

WHITTIER 84, ST. JOSEPH’S 79: The Poets (3-5) took a 76-75 lead on Louis Kurihara’s jumper with 1:43 to play, and then went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the final 25 seconds to pull away from the Monks (4-5) in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Victor Nwaba led the Poets with 23 points and nine rebounds. Jack Casale had 15 points for St. Joe’s. Ian Mileikas, Aaron Hall and Mario Nery each added 14 points and Darian Berry 11.

AP TOP 25: Villanova remains No. 1 for the second straight week and Arizona State moves up two spots to No. 3 after Wichita State dropped out of the top 10.

The Wildcats (11-0) received 45 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released on Monday. Michigan State (10-1) stayed at No. 2 and received 15 first-place votes, with Arizona State receiving the final five No. 1 votes.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(6) BAYLOR 85, NICHOLLS STATE 43: Kalani Brown had 18 points and seven rebounds in a return to her native south Louisiana, and the Lady Bears (10-1) beat the Colonels (5-5) in Thiodaux, Louisiana.

Lauren Cox scored 15 points for Baylor.

(9) WEST VIRGINIA 84, MORGAN STATE 41: Teana Muldrow scored 25 points to lead the Mountaineers (11-0) past the Lady Bears (6-5) in Morgantown, West Virginia.

(16) MISSOURI 74, XAVIER 48: Sophie Cunningham scored 20 points, Cierra Porter had her 17th career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Tigers (11-1) beat the Musketeers (6-4) in West Palm Beach, Florida.

AP TOP 25: UConn remains the unanimous No. 1 team.

The Huskies (8-0), who received all 32 votes from the national media panel on Monday, had the week off and will play on Tuesday against Oklahoma as Coach Geno Auriemma goes for his 1,000th career victory. The top five teams stayed the same with Notre Dame, Louisville, South Carolina and Mississippi State following UConn.

