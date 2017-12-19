PORTLAND — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is calling media coverage of her support for a tax overhaul “unbelievably sexist.”

The House on Tuesday afternoon approved a sweeping rewrite of the nation’s tax laws. The bill is headed to the Senate for an expected evening vote.

Collins on Tuesday criticized what she called press coverage. She cited one reporter’s coverage that originally noted she didn’t cry after meeting with protesters who had grave medical conditions.

“I can’t imagine a reporter writing that about a male senator meeting with the same group,” she told reporters.

Her office provided a transcript of her comments to reporters.

Collins said she supports the legislation because it’ll grow the economy and includes amendments she proposed. She’s also said she has assurances that Congress will pass bills she backs to shore up the health insurance market.

Democrats have been claiming the Maine senator is being played by House Republicans who oppose such efforts.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.