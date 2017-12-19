DURHAM, N.C. — Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Hayley Gorecki had a double-double and No. 14 Duke defeated Maine 69-39 on Tuesday night.

Gorecki had 13 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double starting in place of senior sharpshooter Rebecca Greenwell. Greenwell, who is two 3-pointers shy of the school record, missed her second game with knee pain and is considered day-to-day.

Gorecki’s 3-pointer started a game-opening 14-0 run, which was capped by Brown’s 3, giving her seven points. Maine (6-6) missed its first five shots and started 1 for 10.

The Blue Devils (9-2), have won three straight.

Blanca Millan had 16 points and Fanny Wadling a career-high 13 rebounds for the Black Bears, who shot 20 percent (12 of 65), and made just six of their school-record 43 attempts from 3-point range. Maine reserves didn’t score in 47 minutes of combined action, going 0 for 14.

(1) UCONN 88, OKLAHOMA 64: Geno Auriemma won his 1,000th game as the top-ranked Huskies (9-0) beat the Sooners (5-6) in the Hall of Fame women’s Holiday Showcase at Uncasville, Connecticut.

BATES 60, ROANOKE 52: Nina Davenport had a game-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, including 13 points in the third quarter, as the Bobcats (3-6) used a 26-16 run to overcome an eight-point halftime disadvantage and downed the Maroons (2-7) in a nonconference game at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Allison Livengood led Roanoke with 14 points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(8) Texas A&M 64, Northern Kentucky 58: Senior guard Duane Wilson scored 16 points and the Aggies (10-1) escaped with a home win over the Norse (7-5).

(9) XAVIER 81, MARSHALL 77: Kerem Kanter had 16 points and 13 rebounds and the Musketeers (11-1), playing the second half without three starters, held off the visiting Herd (8-4).

(11) WICHITA STATE 89, ARKANSAS STATE 80: Samajae Haynes-Jones came off the bench to score 27 points and spur the Shockers (9-2) to a home win over the Red Wolves (4-8).

(13) VIRGINIA 78, Savannah State 47: Sophomore guard Ty Jerome scored a career-high 17 points as the Cavaliers (10-1) breezed past the visiting Tigers (3-11).

(17) OKLAHOMA 105, NORTHWESTERN STATE 68: Freshman Trae Young had 26 points and a Big 12 Conference-record 22 assists as the Sooners (9-1) topped the visiting Demons (3-7).

(20) CINCINNATI 77, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 49: Cane Broome matched his season high with 17 points as the Bearcats (10-2) rolled over the winless Golden Lions (0-13) to extend the nation’s longest home-court winning streak to 32.

FOOTBALL

BOCA RATON BOWL: Coach Lane Kiffin ended his first Florida Atlantic season with a flourish, with Devin Singletary running for 124 yards and three touchdowns as the Owls (11-3) rolled past Akron 50-3 at Boca Raton, Florida.

