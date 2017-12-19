Two Biddeford women were arrested Tuesday in connection with what authorities called a large scale drug trafficking operation.

The women are charged with distributing large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin throughout the greater Biddeford area.

The women ran the drug operation from an apartment on Wentworth Street, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement.

Agents from Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s York District Task Force and Biddeford police raided the apartment early Tuesday morning and arrested Sarah Berthiaume, 36, and Patricia Fancuilli, 44, both of 43 Wentworth St., on drug trafficking charges.

A third person in the apartment, Matthew Nadeau, 34, of Biddeford, was also taken into police custody on an outstanding federal warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Task Force.

Several undercover drug officers purchased crack cocaine and heroin from the apartment over a period of several months, McCausland said.

Berthiaume was charged with trafficking in connection with the undercover purchases. Fancuilli was charged with aggravated trafficking after officers seized 27 grams of crack cocaine and 15 grams of heroin – with an approximate street value of about $6,400 – from the apartment.

During the raid, officers found cutting agents and grinders used to cut and mix illegal drugs and just over $700 in drug proceeds.

Fancuilli was being held at the York County Jail on $15,000 cash bail while Berthiaume’s bail was set at $5,000 cash.

McCausland said Tuesday’s drug raid was the second in six months at the Wentworth Street address. More arrests could be made as the investigation continues.

