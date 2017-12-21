Some of the parents who write to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund for help are homeless, or on the verge of homelessness. They write about living in emergency shelters or with family members, and about the struggle to provide a happy holiday for their children when even the most basic needs are out of reach.
For one mother in York County, the quest for a home is finally over. But it took everything she had to get a home of her own, and she needs help from the toy fund to give her 2-year-old daughter the holiday she deserves, she wrote.
“My daughter and I just moved into our first apartment and are very low on getting things for Christmas. We haven’t had much toys, mostly stuffed animals, because we were homeless,” she wrote. “I would really like to see my daughter have her first Christmas in our first apartment! Thank you.”
Thanks to the generosity of readers, their new home will be filled with joy on Christmas morning.
The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts is using donations from readers to provide toys to thousands of Maine children who might otherwise not receive holiday gifts because of hardships faced by their parents. Bruce Roberts was the pen name of the newspaper columnist who co-founded the fund in 1949.
The fund – now in its 68th year – is accepting applications for toys from needy families in Cumberland, York, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.
Donations to help buy the toys can be made at pressheraldtoyfund.org or by writing checks to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund and mailing them to the fund at P.O. Box 7310, Portland, ME 04112.
Year to date: $90,905