NEW ORLEANS — Aaron Holiday capped a 20-point performance with a pivotal driving scoop and two free throws in the final 33 seconds Saturday, and UCLA upset No. 7 Kentucky, 83-75.

Kris Wilkes also scored 20 points, and Thomas Welsh added 13 points and 11 rebounds for UCLA (9-3), which won for the seventh time in 15 meetings between these historical college basketball powerhouses.

Hamidou Diallo scored 18 points and Wenyen Gabriel added a season-high 16 points for Kentucky (9-2), which lost for the first time in eight games.

Kevin Knox had 15 points for Kentucky on an array of perimeter shots and slashing dunks, but the Wildcats didn’t shoot well overall. They went 6 of 21 from 3-point range and were outshot overall, 47.5 percent (29 of 61) to 42.6 percent (29 of 68).

Kentucky hit only 2 of 10 3-point shots in the first half.

Yet when Gabriel made the Wildcats’ second 3-pointer 17 minutes into the game, Kentucky led 37-29.

(5) NORTH CAROLINA 86, OHIO STATE 72: Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson each scored 19 points, and North Carolina (11-2) bounced back from a loss to Wofford with a convincing victory over Ohio State (10-4) at New Orleans.

Pinson scored six points on flawless free-throw shooting inside the final 1:06 of the game as the Tar Heels kept the Buckeyes at bay.

(10) WEST VIRGINIA 86, FORDHAM 69: Jevon Carter picked up his second double-double of the season with 10 points and 12 assists to lead West Virginia (11-1) over Fordham (5-7) at Morgantown, West Virginia.

James Bolden and Sagaba Konate led a couple West Virginia scoring runs before halftime to stretch the lead as high as 16 points with four minutes remaining before halftime.

(21) TENNESSEE 79, WAKE FOREST 60: Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and Tennessee (9-2) shot 59 percent after halftime to beat Wake Forest (7-5) at Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The Volunteers led by one at the half but took control by scoring on 7 of 10 possessions coming out of the break. That pushed Tennessee to a 52-43 lead, a margin that never slipped to fewer than five as the Demon Deacons struggled for a sustained push.

(23) SETON HALL 74, MANHATTAN 62: Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, Khadeen Carrington scored 15 points, and Desi Rodriguez added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, leading Seton Hall (11-2) over Manhattan (5-7) at Newark, New Jersey.

The victory was the seventh in eight games for the Pirates.

