Liam Coen, the University of Maine’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons, is leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Holy Cross.

Coen, 32, announced on Twitter that he’s joining the staff of Holy Cross’s new head coach, Bob Chesney.

Coen, a star quarterback at UMass who has been an assistant at Brown, Rhode Island and UMass, was hired by Maine after Joe Harasymiak was promoted to head coach following the 2015 season.

The Black Bears ranked fourth in the 12-team Colonial Athletic Association in points per game this past season (24.6) after ranking sixth in 2016.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

ARMED FORCES BOWL: Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a 42-35 victory over San Diego State in Fort Worth, Texas.

After Rashaad Penny’s fourth touchdown run of the game gave San Diego State (10-3) a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the winning points.

The Aztecs made multiple laterals on the game’s final play from their 40. The final lateral was grabbed by Army’s Elijah Riley, who returned it 29 yards for a touchdown.

The Black Knights tied a school record for wins set by the 1996 team.

Penny ran for 221 yards, his fifth straight game of at least 200 yards.

Army dominated time of possession with its option offense, holding the ball for 46 minutes.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL: Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to lift No. 23 South Florida to a 38-34 victory over Texas Tech.

Flowers led the Bulls (10-2) to a second straight dramatic victory in the bowl game at Legion Field, throwing for a pair of touchdowns in the final 4:26.

Texas Tech (6-7) had taken the lead back with Nic Shimonek’s 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open T.J. Vasher with 1:31 remaining.

That left Flowers with plenty of time. He ran 13 and 21 yards for first downs, then found McCants on their second scoring connection.

Flowers passed for 311 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran 14 times for 106 yards and a fifth score.

