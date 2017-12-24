SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third against one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses Sunday, and the San Francisco 49ers won their fourth straight behind their new quarterback, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 44-33.

The day wasn’t a total loss for the Jaguars (10-5), who clinched their first division title since 1999 earlier in the afternoon when Tennessee lost at home to the Rams. But the defeat dealt a big blow to Jacksonville’s hopes for a first-round bye. The Jaguars need to win next week and hope Pittsburgh loses twice to get a bye.

The loss did hand New England a first-round playoff bye.

The 49ers (5-10) saw their playoff hopes die during an 0-9 start, but the mood and play around the team changed dramatically after Garoppolo was inserted into the starting lineup earlier this month following a midseason trade from New England.

He has led San Francisco to four straight wins, but this one might have been the most impressive, considering the quality of Jacksonville’s defense.

The Jaguars came into the game having allowed the fewest points and yards passing in the league, while recording the most sacks.

CARDINALS 23, GIANTS 0: Larry Fitzgerald had a big day in what might have been the final home game of his prolific career and Arizona (7-8) shut out an opponent for the first time in 25 seasons, beating New York (2-13) at Glendale, Arizona.

Fitzgerald, an 11-time Pro Bowl selection in his 14 NFL seasons, caught nine passes for 119 yards and a touchdown. He even completed a pass for the first time in three career tries, a 21-yarder to Jaron Brown.

SEAHAWKS 21, COWBOYS 12: Justin Coleman put Seattle in front for good with a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown and the Seahawks (9-6)won a playoff elimination game against Dallas (8-7) at Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and the Dallas offense didn’t score a touchdown.

RAMS 27, TITANS 23: Jared Goff threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with 11:51 left, and Los Angeles (11-4) held off Tennessee (8-7) at Nashville, Tennessee, to clinch its first NFC West title since 2003.

Todd Gurley had 118 yards rushing and 158 yards receiving with two TDs. Goff finished with four touchdowns and 301 yards passing.

BEARS 20, BROWNS 3: Cleveland (0-15) got pushed to the brink of a winless season, hurt by two more interceptions by DeShone Kizer and two turnovers in the red zone on the way to a loss to the Bears (5-10) at Chicago.

With one more loss, the Browns would join the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16.

PANTHERS 22, BUCCANNERS 19: Cam Newton scored on a 2-yard run with 35 seconds remaining as Carolina (11-4) downed Tampa Bay (4-11) at Charlotte, North Carolina, to clinch a spot in the NFC playoffs.

The Panthers trailed most of the second half, but Newton drove them 59 yards, completing 4 of 7 passes for 52 yards in the final three minutes before scoring on what could have been a disastrous play. Newton fumbled the snap from the shotgun, alertly picked it up, then raced across the goal line for the go-ahead score.

CHARGERS 14, JETS 7: Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Gates, Melvin Gordon ran for a score, and Los Angeles (8-7) stayed alive in the AFC playoff race by beating New York (5-10) at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chargers entered the weekend needing to win both of their remaining games – including next Sunday at home against Oakland – and get lots of help elsewhere to remain in the mix.

CHIEFS 29, DOLPHINS 13: Alex Smith threw for 304 yards and a touchdown, Kareem Hunt ran for 91 yards and a score, and Kansas City (9-6) won at home, beating Miami (6-9) to clinch back-to-back AFC West titles for the first time in franchise history.

WASHINGTON 27, BRONCOS 11: Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns in what could be his final home game for Washington (7-8), which defeated Denver (5-10) at Landover, Maryland.

BENGALS 26, LIONS 17: Giovani Bernard ran for 116 yards and a clinching touchdown in the closing minutes, sending Cincinnati (6-9) to a victory at home that eliminated Detroit (8-7) from playoff contention and gave Marvin Lewis a good moment in what was possibly his final home game as Bengals coach.

