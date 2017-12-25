A South Portland firefighter experienced minor injuries from a fall while responding to a garage fire on Christmas Day.

Crews responded to a report of a blaze at 175 Boothby Ave. about 2 p.m. Monday, Capt. Robb Couture said. When they arrived, smoke and flames were billowing out of a detached two-car garage about 30 feet from a home. The fire, which did not spread to the house, was under control within a half-hour.

The homeowners were present but uninjured. There were no cars inside the garage, which was destroyed. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

During the response, Couture said one firefighter slipped on ice and experienced a facial injury. The firefighter was taken to Mercy Hospital in Portland, but he was quickly treated and released. He returned to the scene of the fire.

“They’re tough guys,” Couture said.

Fire crews from South Portland, Portland and Cape Elizabeth responded to the scene on Boothby Avenue. The departments in Cape Elizabeth and Scarborough also assisted with station coverage during the fire.

