The Saco Police Department has issued a warning about a telephone scam that claims to be soliciting funds needed to help the department with budget issues and to hire more police officers to cover a shortage.
The callers identify themselves as members of the Saco Police Department and the Maine Association of Police.
“This is a scam,” Saco police wrote in a Facebook post. “Neither the Saco Police Department nor the Maine Association of Police would solicit for money in this manner. If you receive any phone calls asking for donations on behalf of a police department of agency, it is a scam.”
Police are advising the public to hang up immediately.