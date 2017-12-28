BASKETBALL

Peak, Dixon help Maine Red Claws pick up win over Grand Rapids

L.J. Peak scored a game-high 24 points of the bench, Daniel Dixon hit a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute and the Maine Red Claws held on to beat the Grand Rapids Drive 97-90 at Walker, Michigan, on Thursday night.

Devin Williams added 13 points and 17 rebounds for Maine (11-10), which trailed by as many as five points early in the fourth quarter, but took an 82-80 lead on a jump shot by Dixon. After the Drive tied the game on a layup by K.J. McDaniels, a jumper by Peak put Maine ahead for good with 3:32 left.

The Drive cut the lead to one, but Dixon nailed a 3-pointer with 55 seconds left to push the lead back to four.

McDaniels had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Drive (11-11). Landry Nnoko added 14 points and 17 rebounds.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin held on to a big first-run lead to win a women’s slalom event in Lienz, Austria.

Backed by a 1.14-second lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin avoided risks and posted only the 11th-fastest time in the final run to beat second-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.89 seconds.

Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.22 behind in third, and Bernadette Schild of Austria was a further 0.55 behind in fourth.

It was Shiffrin’s sixth win of the season and 36th overall.

• Dominik Paris dominated on home snow in a men’s downhill event in Bormio, Italy, to end the season-long podium drought for Italy’s men’s team.

Paris won by a slim 0.04-second margin ahead of Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the demanding Stelvio course, which was softer than usual due to heavy snowfall a day earlier.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.17 seconds behind.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: A photographer is accusing Minnesota Twins star Miguel Sano of grabbing her wrist and trying to kiss her and pull her through a door after a 2015 autograph session.

Betsy Bissen accused Sano on Thursday in a tweet, saying what he did amounted to assault.

Bissen works as a photographer for publications including TwinsDaily. She said she had long been afraid to tell her story for fear of losing access to shoot Twins games. She says she screamed and resisted Sano until he gave up.

Sano denies the allegations.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arsenal maintained its push for the top four by beating Crystal Palace 3-2.

The Gunners are sixth but stayed one point behind fourth-place Liverpool.

Crystal Palace had been undefeated in its last eight games and, though it next hosts Manchester City, it again demonstrated it can survive by often resisting Arsenal and going level with Andros Townsend’s goal.

Palace remains one point off the drop zone.

