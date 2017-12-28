WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump lashed out at Vanity Fair, after the magazine said an online video mocking Hillary Clinton “missed the mark.”

On Twitter Thursday, Trump said the magazine was “bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit.”

The video posted over the weekend shows editors of Vanity Fair’s Hive website offering toasts and New Year’s resolutions for Clinton, including that she vow to take up knitting, volunteer work or any hobby that would keep her from running again for president.

Vanity Fair, which looks like it is on its last legs, is bending over backwards in apologizing for the minor hit they took at Crooked H. Anna Wintour, who was all set to be Amb to Court of St James’s & a big fundraiser for CH, is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

The backlash was swift. Among those to respond was actress Patricia Arquette, who tweeted her own proposal – stop telling women what they should or can do.

In a statement Wednesday, the magazine said the video was an attempt at humor that regrettably “missed the mark.”

Trump added that Anna Wintour “is beside herself in grief & begging for forgiveness!”

Wintour is the editor-in-chief of Vogue, not Vanity Fair. She is also the artistic director of parent company Conde Nast, which publishes both titles.

