FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — James Harrison is happy to be with the Patriots. He’s done talking about his departure from the Steelers.

The 39-year-old linebacker would not say what factored into his decision to leave and would not address the critical comments by some former teammates since his release by Pittsburgh last week.

“I like to compete,” he said Friday. “That’s my main reason to go out and play the game.”

Harrison said he didn’t receive any other offers after he was released, and he’s ready to contribute as needed with the Patriots. New England hosts the Jets on Sunday, needing a win or Steelers loss to clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

“I’m going to go out there whenever they ask,” Harrison said.

Earlier this week several Steelers voiced displeasure with the circumstances surrounding his exit, with a few noting the decision to leave was hastened by him and not the team.

“He erased himself; he erased his own legacy here. Let’s be serious,” Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey said Wednesday.

In a long post on Instagram before practice Friday, Harrison wrote: “If anybody thought I signed a two-year deal with a team in the NFL at age 39 to sit on the bench and collect a check and a participation trophy, they’re mistaken. I didn’t sign up to sit on the bench and be a cheerleader.”

He was in no mood to discuss the matter further following practice Friday. Asked about the post or what his former teammates said, Harrison brushed it aside with a quick “Next question.”

After about two minutes that included a few more attempts to ask about the Steelers, Harrison ended the interview.

“No Jets questions, huh? All right, see you later,” he said.

In the Instagram post, Harrison said Pittsburgh coaches denied him reps during training camp despite him asking for them.

“I know what my body needs in order to be in shape to compete and I said so. But still zero reps,” he wrote.

Whatever the reason, Harrison’s playing time was cut dramatically this season. The Steelers’ all-time sack leader with 801/2 in 14 seasons in Pittsburgh, Harrison appeared in just five games and played a total of 38 snaps this season. He had only one sack.

WITH FIVE Super Bowl titles and the third-most wins in NFL history, the comparisons for Bill Belichick are with the all-time greats in the game rather than his current peers.

Belichick’s unmatched 18-year tenure in New England made him the runaway winner in in The Associated Press’ top 10 rankings of NFL coaches released Friday.

Belichick received 10 of the 11 first-place votes and 105 of a possible 110 points from a panel that included Hall of Fame receiver James Lofton and 10 AP football writers.

Belichick won his record fifth Super Bowl last season and has the Patriots (12-3) in position for another run at the trophy.

The only coach besides Belichick to receive a first-place vote was Sean McVay of the Rams.

McVay finished 10th overall after and no one else ranked him higher than sixth.

Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin was the only other coach named on all 11 ballots and finished second with 81 points.

