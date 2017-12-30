MEXICO — Firefighters said a fire destroyed a home at 107 Swift River Road but all occupants were able to get out safely Saturday morning.
Mexico Fire Chief Richard Jones said the call came in at 7:54 a.m. When the fire departments from Rumford and Mexico arrived, the two-story home was fully engulfed. Jones said there were two people home at the time, owners Brian Jameson and his wife.
Crews from Dixfield, Peru and Roxbury assisted, and water had to be transported to the home with tankers, as there was not a fire hydrant close enough. Due to the temperatures being in the single digits, the water quickly iced over the road. That made it slippery to walk and added to the hazardous conditions.
By about 10:30 a.m, the fire was mostly out, and firefighters were planning to tear down sections of the walls to get at the remaining flames and “hot spots.”
Jones said the home was insured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.