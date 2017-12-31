WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 17 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Washington Wizards to a 114-110 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

Beal scored 15 straight points for Washington in the fourth as the Wizards rallied from an eight-point deficit early in the quarter. He also had nine rebounds and tied a career high with nine assists.

Nikola Mirotic scored 21 points to lead Chicago, which had won 10 of its previous 12. Kris Dunn had 19 points and 11 assists.

David Nwaba’s two free throws with 1:26 to play gave Chicago a 108-107 lead, and Dunn hit a jumper with 54 seconds remaining.

John Wall’s three-point play with 29.4 seconds left put the Wizards up 112-110. After Beal missed two free throws, Washington got the rebound, and Wall added two free throws with 9.1 seconds to play.

TIMBERWOLVES 107, PACERS 90: Jimmy Butler had 26 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Minnesota never trailed against host Indiana.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks, and Taj Gibson added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have won nine of their last 12 games.

Joe Young scored a career-high 20 points and Bojan Bogdanovic scored all of his 13 points in the third quarter for Indiana.

GRIZZLIES 114, KINGS 96: Tyreke Evans had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists against his former team and Memphis won at Sacramento.

Evans shot 10 of 16 and had five 3-pointers. He spent two stints with Sacramento and was most recently with the team in 2016.

Jarell Martin added 11 points and three others had 10 points on a day when all 13 players scored for the Grizzlies.

CLIPPERS 106, HORNETS 98: Lou Williams scored 40 points, Blake Griffin added 25 and host Los Angeles held off Charlotte.

In an offensive struggle for both teams, the Clippers outshot the Hornets 47 to 39 percent and won for the fifth time in six games.

MAVERICKS 116, THUNDER 113: Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, Dennis Smith Jr. got 11 of his 19 points in the final 1:39 and Dallas closed 2017 with its season-best fourth straight win, beating host Oklahoma City.

ROCKETS 148, LAKERS 142: James Harden scored 40 points before leaving because of a hamstring injury late in the fourth quarter, and Chris Paul scored 15 of his 28 points in the two overtimes as Houston won at home and snapped a five-game skid.

