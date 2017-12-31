ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders Coach Jack Del Rio has been fired after a disappointing season.

Del Rio said owner Mark Davis told him after the team’s season-ending 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday that he would not be retained. Del Rio signed a four-year contract extension in February after Oakland ended a 13-year playoff drought with a 12-win season in 2016.

The Raiders followed that up with one of the most disappointing seasons in the NFL, finishing with a 6-10 record.

COLTS: Coach Chuck Pagano was fired after Indianapolis ended a 4-12 season with a 22-13 victory over Houston.

Team owner Jimmy Irsay made the announcement in a statement after the Colts missed the playoffs for the third straight year, the team’s longest postseason drought since a seven-season absence from 1988-94.

With quarterback Andrew Luck missing the entire 2017 season, the Colts wound up with their first losing season since 2011.

TEXANS: General Manager Rick Smith says he will take an immediate extended leave of absence to help his wife battle breast cancer.

Smith called the decision “extremely difficult” and said he still wants to bring Houston a championship. Houston (4-12) lost its final six games of the season and nine of its last 10, prompting speculation there may be a shake-up in the front office, the coaching staff or both.

