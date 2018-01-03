YORK — A 32-year-old man from Massachusetts is serving 30 days in a jail after his arrest for hiding small video cameras in a York beach rental to spy on his guests.

Joseph McGrath of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, rented the vacation home last September and was sharing it with his family and a group of friends, according to WCSH.

He placed four cameras in Glade air fresheners that each had a motion sensor and a small hole for the camera lens to record the guests. Three of the victims recorded were children and 12 were adults.

McGrath was convicted on 10 counts of violation of privacy on Tuesday. He was immediately taken to the York County Jail.

