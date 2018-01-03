Federal disaster relief approved by the Trump administration Tuesday will be distributed to cities and towns in 13 Maine counties affected by the October wind storm that knocked out power to about half of Maine residents.

The approval means town governments and certain types of nonprofits will be eligible for up to 75 percent reimbursement for the cost of cleanup and repairs after the wind storm.

The aid, which was initially estimated at $4.7 million, will be distributed among Cumberland, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo, and York counties, according to the White House.

Susan Faloon, spokeswoman for the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said the total amount of federal dollars disbursed over the coming months will likely increase as smaller cities and towns in the approved areas submit.

Faloon said the declaration does not include residents who suffered damages, because the state did not reach a threshold needed to qualify for assistance to individuals. Only public agencies are eligible for the federal aid.

Last month, Maine’s congressional delegation sent a letter to the president in support of Maine’s request, and on Wednesday the delegation lauded the administration’s approval in a statement.

“The intense storm system that affected Maine in late October resulted in power outages for approximately 90 percent of the population and caused extensive damage throughout the state,” said Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, along with Reps. Chellie Pingree and Bruce Poliquin. “The release of disaster relief funds to help repair damage caused by the storm is good news for the State of Maine and residents who were affected by this severe weather.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.