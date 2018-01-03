STONY BROOK, N.Y. — UC Iroegbu hit the winning 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, and Stony Brook thwarted a furious Maine rally to escape with a 71-70 victory in an America East men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

Maine (3-13) trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half of the conference opener for both teams before coming back to take a 69-68 lead with 19 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Aaron Calixte.

Calixte led Maine with 21 points and eight assists. Akwasi Yeboah scored 20 points for Stony Brook (6-9).

(24) FLORIDA STATE 81, (12) NORTH CAROLINA: Braian Angola scored 20 points and C.J. Walker added 18 as host Florida State (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast) held off the Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1) despite not making a field goal in the final 2:57.

(13) PURDUE 82, RUTGERS 51: Isaac Haas scored 14 points and Dakota Mathias had 13 to help Purdue (14-2, 3-0 Big Ten) pull away from Rutgers (10-6, 0-3) at West Lafayette, Indiana.

(25) CLEMSON 74, BOSTON COLLEGE 70: Donte Grantham scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Marcquise Reed hit two key free throws to help the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 ACC) beat host Boston College (10-5, 1-2) in their first game in the national rankings in nearly eight years.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

HUSSON 76, USM 63: Kenzie Worcester scored 22 points, Sami Ireland had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Eagles (4-5) rolled past Southern Maine (5-7) at Bangor.

Emily Nicholson scored a career-high 22 points for the Huskies. Kristen Curley added 19.

Husson closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run for a 54-45 lead, then scored the first six points of the fourth quarter.

(1) CONNECTICUT 96, EAST CAROLINA 35: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and the Huskies (12-0, 2-0 American Athletic) cruised at East Carolina (8-7, 0-2).

(6) BAYLOR 89, IOWA STATE 49: Natalie Chou had 17 points and hit five of Baylor’s 12 3-pointers, Kalani Brown had another double-double and the Bears (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) overwhelmed Iowa State (7-7, 1-2) at Waco, Texas.

(8) TEXAS 84, (20) OKLAHOMA STATE 79: LaShann Higgs scored a career-high 30 points and Brooke McCarty added 21 to help host Texas (12-1, 3-0 Big 12) rally late to beat Oklahoma State (11-3, 2-1).

KANSAS STATE 60, (12) WEST VIRGINIA 52: Peyton Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Kaylee Page scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Kansas State (9-5, 1-2 Big 12) handed host West Virginia (13-2, 1-2) its second straight loss.

FOOTBALL

ARIZONA: A claim filed by the former assistant to fired football coach Rich Rodriguez says he walked around the office in his underwear, fondled himself in front of her and forced her to cover up an extramarital affair he had with another woman.

The claim seeking damages against Rodriguez was filed by an attorney for the former assistant and her husband and is a required precursor to a lawsuit. It was released Wednesday by the Arizona attorney general’s office. Lawyer Augustine Jimenez III is seeking a $7.5 million settlement for his clients.

Arizona fired Rodriguez on Tuesday night.

ALABAMA: Starting linebacker Anfernee Jennings says he will miss the national championship game against Georgia with a left knee injury sustained in the semifinals.

