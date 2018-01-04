Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick will remain closed through Friday, and possibly longer, after a frozen pipe caused a sprinkler to go off late Wednesday and flood the entrance, atrium and main circulation desk area.

Library Director Elisabeth Doucett said a swift response from fire crews in Brunswick, Topsham and Freeport prevented any additional damage to the library’s book stacks or other areas.

The library, located on Pleasant Street in downtown Brunswick, did not open Thursday and officials said it would remain closed Friday as well to allow the affected area to dry. The library may open Saturday but Doucett encouraged visitors to check the library’s website or Facebook page for updates.

Doucett said the library’s insurance should cover any damage to the building, but gifts or donations would be welcome to help replace any damaged books or computers.

