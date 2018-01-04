Maine communities began opening warming shelters Thursday morning as a blizzard conditions bore down on the state. Power outages are anticipated just as temperatures are expected to drop to below zero over the weekened.

Here are warming shelters in southern Maine. For an up-to-date statewide list go to: www.maine.gov/mema/

— Brunswick Recreation Center, 220 Neptune Drive, open through 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (showers).

— Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road, open (charging station).

— Freeport Public Safety Building, 16 Main St., opening at noon (restrooms/charging stations/water).

— Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old Schoolhouse Road, open (oven for cooking/charging stations/water).

— Portland’s Riverton Community Center, 1600 Forest Avenue, open until Friday at 6 p.m. (charging station/restrooms).

— Woolwich Fire/Rescue, 13 Nequasset Road, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (showers, charging stations).

