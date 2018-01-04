A leadership training group in the Portland area has dissolved and transferred its programs to statewide organizations after 25 years of operation.

Lift360, a nonprofit based in Portland, announced in a news release Thursday that it was shutting down. The organization offers intensive training for leaders in business, nonprofits and the public sector.

“Lift360 is a small organization with big aspirations. As we entered our 25th year, we undertook some significant strategic planning. We came to the conclusion that the best way to grow these signature programs and expand their impact would be to place them with larger organizations with more capacity to serve people and communities across the state,” said Lift360 Board President Marcia Sharp in a statement.

Lift360’s 14-day leadership intensive course will be placed with the Maine Development Foundation.

The emerging leaders and springboard programs will be taken over by the Maine Association of Nonprofits. Emerging leaders focuses on young professionals and springboard is a short, pro bono seminar for nonprofits.

Lift360 intends to wind down operations in the second quarter of 2018.

The two successor organizations will maintain communication with approximately 900 alumni, Sharp said.

“Our decision to transfer the ownership of these programs secures a bigger future for them. At the same time it ensures that the alumni networks, for both Leadership Intensive and Emerging Leaders, remain vibrant and intact.”

