NEW YORK — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 4-0 Friday night.

Daniel Sprong had two goals and an assist, Evgeni Malkin also scored and Dominik Simon added two assists for the Penguins, who had dropped four of six and were coming off a 4-0 loss at home to Carolina the previous night. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions pulled within one point of the Hurricanes for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jaroslav Halak finished with 31 saves as the Islanders lost their season-high fifth straight – all in regulation – while getting outscored 25-8.

The Islanders lost right wing Josh Bailey to a lower-body injury early in the first period. Bailey leads the team with 38 assists and is tied for the team lead with 50 points.

RED WINGS 4, PANTHERS 2: Anthony Mantha and Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period to lift Detroit past visiting Florida for its fourth straight victory.

The Red Wings blew a 2-0 lead and had been outplayed for most of the night, but Mantha regained the lead with a power-play goal and Nyquist added a breakaway goal.

Andreas Athanasiou and Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit. Mike Matheson and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers, who had their game at Boston on Thursday night postponed because of severe weather. They were able to make it from there to Detroit to play Friday’s game as scheduled.

SENATORS 6, SHARKS 5: Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game seven seconds into overtime, and Ottawa rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat visiting San Jose.

Down 5-2 to start the third period, the Senators got goals from Derick Brassard, Duchene and Mike Hoffman. Ryan Dzingel and Mark Stone also scored for Ottawa, and Craig Anderson made 30 saves.

JETS 4, SABRES 3: Blake Wheeler and Jacob Trouba each had a goal and an assist and Winnipeg extended its point streak to five games with a victory over visiting Buffalo.

Wheeler has a point in five straight games, with five goals and three assists.

NOTES

BRUCE HOOD, a former referee who worked nearly 1,200 games over 21 seasons, died Friday of prostate cancer. He was 81.

Hood was on the ice for some of the NHL’s most iconic moments, including Bobby Orr’s overtime goal in Game 4 of the 1970 Stanley Cup finals that gave the Boston Bruins their first title in nearly 30 years.

He officiated 1,033 regular-season games, 157 playoff games, three All-Star games and three Canada Cups. He helped form the NHL Officials Association in 1969.

RANGERS: Forward Chris Kreider will undergo surgery to have a portion of a rib removed and will be out indefinitely.

