NEW YORK — Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis have been dismissed from ESPN following an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct while employed at NFL Network.

ESPN says in a statement Saturday “they are no longer working for us.” The pair worked for ESPN Radio and were taken off the air Dec. 12, pending an internal investigation.

McNabb and Davis, both former NFL players, were among seven men named in a lawsuit against NFL Enterprises filed in December by former NFL Network wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor.

According to the lawsuit, McNabb allegedly sent Cantor sexually explicit messages during his time at NFL Network. Davis is accused of making lewd comments.

Cantor worked at NFL Network for a decade until she was fired in October 2016. In the suit, she alleges age and sex discrimination, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and defamation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.