BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Aaron Calixte swished two free throws with 1.1 seconds remaining and Isaiah White intercepted the final inbounds pass Saturday as Maine held onto a 76-73 come-from-behind victory to spoil Binghamton’s America East Conference opener.

Maine (4-13, 1-1) was coming off a one-point loss Thursday at Stony Brook after rallying from 20 points down.

The Black Bears came from 10 points down in the last 15 minutes Saturday, Ilker Er scoring 10 of his game-high 23 points in a 27-17 run spanning nearly 12 minutes. Er’s 3-pointer gave Maine a 64-61 lead with 4:17 left.

Binghamton (9-7, 0-1) fell behind twice by six points but two J.C. Show free throws made it 74-73 with three seconds left, but Calixte made the clinching free throws.

BATES 83, COLBY 76: Nick Lynch had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jeff Spellman scored 17 points, and Tom Coyne added 16 as the Bobcats (8-6, 1-1 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (7-5, 0-2) at Lewiston.

CCRI 79, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 67: Josh Williams had 25 points to lead the Knights (6-9) past the Seawolves (9-8) at South Portland. Dylan Silvestri had 18 points and Gregory Trinidad 17 for SMCC.

UMASS-DARTMOUTH 83, SOUTHERN MAINE 64: Joshua Imadiyi and Arinze Obiora each scored 23 points as the Corsairs (9-4, 2-1 Little East) beat the Huskies (1-12, 0-3) at Dartmouth, Massachusetts. D.J. Anderson had 19 points for USM.

NORWICH 75, ST. JOSEPH’S 72: Mike Hogervorst scored 16 points and the Colonels (2-7, 0-1 Great Northeast Athletic) held off the Monks (6-5, 1-1) at Northfield, Vermont. Darian Berry scored 18 of his game-high 28 points after halftime for the Monks.

TUFTS 87, BOWDOIN 65: Vincent Pace and Eric Savage each scored 16 points to lead the Jumbos (11-3, 2-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (9-3, 1-1) at Medford, Massachusetts. Jack Simonds scored 14 points for Bowdoin.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 89, SALVE REGINA 78: The Nor’easters (4-7, 2-2 Commonwealth Coast) used a 9-1 run midway through the second half, using three 3-pointers, to break open a 49-49 tie and beat the Seahawks (6-6, 3-2) at Newport, Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE 81, (5) XAVIER 72: Kyron Cartwright had 19 points, nine assists and four steals to help Providence (11-6, 2-2 Big East) beat visiting Xavier (15-2, 3-1), snapping the Musketeers’ 10-game winning streak and ending the best start in school history.

(8) VIRGINIA 61, (12) NORTH CAROLINA 49: Devon Hall scored 16 points and Virginia (14-1, 3-0 Atlantic Coast) won at Charlottesville, Virginia, holding North Carolina (12-4, 1-2) to its second-lowest point total of the season.

LOUISIANA STATE 69, (11) TEXAS A&M 68: Tremont Waters scored 21 points, including an off-balance 3-pointer with one second remaining, to lift LSU (10-4, 1-1 Southeastern) over Texas A&M (11-4, 0-3) at College Station, Texas.

HOCKEY

MAINE 3, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 0: Ryan Smith, Nolan Vesey and Brendan Robbins each had a goal, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves as the Black Bears (11-7-1, 5-4-1 Hockey East) shut out the Terriers (8-11-1, 6-7-1) at Boston.

Vesey and Smith scored in the second period, and Robbins got the final goal midway through the third, when Swayman came up with 14 saves to preserve the shutout.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1, NORWICH 0: Jeff Eppright scored 18 minutes into the second period as the Nor’easters (10-3-2) defeated the Cadets (8-4-1) at Northfield, Vermont.

Ben Churchfield made 42 saves to record the shutout, and Braeden Ostepchuk stopped 17 shots for Norwich.

COLBY 4, AMHERST 1: Justin Grillo, Michael Decker, Mario Denicky and Kienan Scott scored in the third period as the Mules (8-4, 7-2 NESCAC) rallied past the Mammoths (5-5-3, 3-2-3) at Waterville.

HAMILTON 5, BOWDOIN 1: Jason Brochu scored three goals as the Continentals (9-2-1, 4-2-1 NESCAC) defeated the Polar Bears (4-8, 2-6) at Brunswick. Sam Topham scored for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 0: Tyler Mathieu scored in the first period and Anthony D’Aloisio made 33 saves as the Huskies (2-8-3, 1-4-2 New England Hockey) downed the Pilgrims (7-5-1, 3-4-1) in Henniker, New Hampshire.

