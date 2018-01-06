Low temperature records are expected to be smashed Saturday night across the state but the polar vortex that has kept Maine deadly cold for days is expected to lose its grip in the coming week.

Chris Kimble, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Gray, said the lows could reach into the negative teens along the coast and 20s inland Saturday night, with wind chill factors making it feel more like 20 below in Portland and along the coast and even colder inland.

“We are expecting to break records tonight,” said Kimble.

But the frigid conditions are not expected to come close to the all time cold temperatures of minus 39 degrees recorded on Feb. 16, 1943 at the Portland International Jetport.

“Other than that, Portland has never been below 25 below,” said Kimble.

The cold spell has been lengthier than most, thanks to a persistent trough of cold arctic air dropping down into the United States. Usually the temperature drops to minus 10 about twice a year in Portland and other coastal areas. This winter, it has dropped to 10 below three times in December and twice in January so far, Kimble said.

But temperatures should slowly climb after Saturday night and reach above freezing by midweek, after some light snow Monday.

“We are having a shift in the weather pattern, a ridge of high pressure rather than the trough,” said Kimble.

He said it looks like the warmer weather could continue for awhile, but another arctic trough is always a possibility.

“That could always drop back,” said Kimble. Beth Quimby can be contacted at 791-6363 or at:

[email protected]

