BRUNSWICK — Bowdoin College established itself as a true contender in Division III women’s basketball, with a 66-53 win over Tufts Saturday afternoon at Morrell Gymnasium.

Bowdoin, ranked No. 7 in one national poll, improved to 13-0, 2-0 in the New England Small College Athletic Conference. No. 4 Tufts dropped to 11-2, 1-1. It was Bowdoin’s first regular-season conference win over the Jumbos in seven years.

Lauren Petit led the Polar Bears with 20 points. Kate Kerrigan added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Tufts was limited when all-conference forward Melissa Baptista played only 10 minutes because of foul trouble. She was held scoreless. Forward Erica DeCandido led the Jumbos with 16 points.

Tufts scored the first basket and then Bowdoin scored the next nine points. The Polar Bears never trailed again. Tufts stayed close, behind 49-44 with 6:47 left, but Bowdoin pulled away.

This story will be updated.

