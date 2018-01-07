WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom scored at 4:17 of overtime and Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist to help the Washington Capitals beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Sunday.

Recognizing a change of possession in Washington’s end late in overtime, Backstrom headed down ice, received a long pass from T.J. Oshie and beat goalie Carter Hutton for his ninth goal of the season.

Ovechkin tied it at 2 on the power play eight minutes into the third with his 27th goal, and Lars Eller gave the Capitals the lead with 9:11 left. The lead did not last long, with Carl Gunnarson credited with a goal after his shot into pack of players evaded goaltender Braden Holtby with 4:09 remaining.

Holtby made 30 saves for the Capitals, who have won four in a row.

Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and an assist for the Blues. They have lost six of their last seven road games.

BLUE JACKETS 3, PANTHERS 2: Josh Anderson scored the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout, lifting Columbus to a win at home.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped Jared McCann’s attempt to secure the win for the Blue Jackets, who also got goals from Artemi Panarin and Jack Johnson in the tiebreaker. Aleksander Barkov, who tied the score with 1:34 left in the third period, and Mike Matheson scored in the shootout for Florida.

Nick Foligno and rookie Pierre-Luc Dubois scored power-play goals for Columbus – just the second time this season the NHL’s worst man-advantage unit has come through twice.

LIGHTNING 5, RED WINGS 2: Dan Girardi scored and assisted on a goal in the first period before blocking a shot above the shoulders in the second period and leaving Tampa Bay’s win at Detroit.

Girardi turned his head to the left when Detroit’s Martin Frk took a shot on a power play and the puck appeared to hit the defenseman in the neck. He lay face down on the ice while a doctor evaluated him on the ice and was eventually able to sit up. Girardi later skated slowly off the ice with teammates at his side and walked toward the dressing room. The team confirmed in the second intermission that Girardi would not return to play, adding initial reports were he was OK.

JETS 4, SHARKS 1: Matthieu Perreault scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and the Jets beat San Jose to extend their home winning streak to five games.

Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano also scored to help the Central Division-leading Jets improve to 16-3-1 at home. Logan Couture had a power-play goal for San Jose.

CANADIENS 5, CANUCKS 2: Brendan Gallagher broke a tie midway through the third period, and Carey Price made 34 saves in Montreal’s win at home.

Karl Alzner, Alex Galchenyuk, Paul Byron and Max Pacioretty also scored for Montreal.

Daniel Sedin and Michael Del Zotto scored for Vancouver. The Canucks lost in a shootout at Toronto on Saturday night.

ISLANDERS 5, DEVILS 4: Brock Nelson scored the only goal in the shootout to lift Islanders over visiting New Jersey.

The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Islanders, who trailed 4-2 early in the third period.

Jaroslav Halak made 42 saves for the Islanders.

The Devils lost their fifth straight.

BLACKHAWKS 4, OILERS 1: Anton Forsberg made 32 saves, Nick Schmaltz and Alex DeBrincat scored in the first period, and host Chicago beat the slumping Oilers.

Brandon Saad and Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Blackhawks, who got their first home win since a 4-1 victory against Minnesota on Dec. 17.

Edmonton has dropped six of seven and has been outscored 20-3 in its last five games.

FLYERS 4, SABRES 1: Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and added an empty-netter to put it away and host Philadelphia won its third straight.

Couturier has four goals in two games and 42 points, three more than his previous career-best season.

