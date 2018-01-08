BOSTON — Boston pitchers Carson Smith and Steven Wright, both coming off injuries, agreed to one-year contracts with the Red Sox that avoided salary arbitration.

Wright gets a nonguaranteed salary of $1.1 million under the deal announced Monday.

Smith missed most of the past two seasons while recovering from an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. Since he was acquired by the Red Sox, the reliever has appeared in eight games over two years.

An All-Star in 2016, Wright made just five starts last season. The knuckleballer had left knee surgery in May.

After the deals announced Monday, 10 Boston players remain eligible for arbitration, including shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., and pitchers Drew Pomeranz and Eduardo Rodriguez. Players and teams are scheduled to swap proposed salaries Friday.

YANKEES: CC Sabathia can earn $2 million in performance bonuses based on innings as part of his $10 million, one-year contract with New York.

Sabathia can earn $500,000 each for 155, 165, 175 and 185 innings as part of the deal announced Dec. 26. The 37-year-old left-hander pitched 1482/3 innings in 37 starts last year, down from 1792/3 innings in 30 starts in 2016. He has not reached 185 innings since pitching 211 in 2013.

He is taking a pay cut from the $25 million he earned last year, when he went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts for his best season since 2012. He was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 10 starts following a Yankees

METS: Suspended reliever Jenrry Mejia and New York agreed to a one-year contract worth $1,729,000, money the pitcher will not receive because of his three positive drug tests.

Even though Mejia was banned from baseball for life in February 2016, the Mets retain his rights as a player on their restricted list. The deal is the maximum 30 percent cut from his 2016 salary of $2.47 million. He was cut the maximum 20 percent last year to $1,976,000. Under baseball’s drug agreement, players serving suspensions do not get paid.

Mejia was suspended for 80 games on April 11, 2015, following a positive test for Stanozolol, a drug popular among bodybuilders, and admitted then he took a banned substance.

ROCKIES: All-Star reliever Wade Davis would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded by Colorado under a provision in his $52 million, three-year contract.

If he is dealt, that would trigger a full no-trade provision requiring his consent for any subsequent trades.

The deal, announced Dec. 29, calls for salaries of $16 million this year, $18 million in 2019 and $17 million in 2020. There is a $15 million mutual option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout. The option would become a player option if Davis has 30 games finished in 2020 and is found to be healthy enough to be on the 2021 opening-day roster.

Davis gets the use of a luxury suite at Coors Field if one is available.

NATIONALS: First baseman/outfielder Matt Adams can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses as part of his $4 million, one-year contract with Washington.

Adams would get $50,000 for 375 plate appearances, $100,000 each for 400, 425 and 450, and $150,000 for 475 as part of the deal announced Dec. 22.

The 29-year-old hit .274 with a career-best 20 home runs and 65 RBI in 314 plate appearances with St. Louis and Atlanta last year. He is a career .271 hitter in six major league seasons and has reached 475 plate appearances just once, in 2014.

