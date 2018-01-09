State Police said the bodies of a husband and wife, identified as Thomas Masse, 60, and his wife Michelle Masse, 59, were found inside their home early Tuesday afternoon. Both appeared to have been shot. The ranch-style home is located on the Temple Road in Temple, a short distance from Farmington.

A stretch of Route 43 in Temple was closed from the town office to the post office while police investigated the shootings. An ambulance and crew were waiting at the town office since before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Troopers responded to a 911 call Tuesday morning from a man at the home who threatened to shoot himself. Negotiators responded, but efforts to reach the couple were unsuccessful. The bodies were discovered by members of the State Police tactical team, who entered the home about 12:30 p.m.

The deaths are still under investigation and family members of the couple are being notified. The Maine Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies Wednesday in Augusta. Officials plan to be at the Masse house into Tuesday night to gather evidence.

Thomas Masse worked at Collins Enterprises in Wilton, police said. Michelle Masse worked at the Colonial Valley Motel in Farmington.

This story will be updated.

