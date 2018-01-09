Darren Fenster will manage the Portland Sea Dogs in 2018, the Boston Red Sox announced on Tuesday.

Fenster replaces Carlos Febles, who was promoted to the Red Sox to be their third base coach.

Fenster, 39, managed the Red Sox’ Single-A affliliate Greenville Drive from 2014-17. He led the Drive to their first South Atlantic League championship in 2017, when the team went 79-60.

A native of Edison, New Jersey, Fenster was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 2000 Major League Baseball draft. He appeared in 438 minor league games, reaching Double-A Wichita in 2003. This will be Febles’ first coaching job in the majors. A major league second baseman with the Kansas City Royals (1998-2003), Febles ended his playing career with the Red Sox Triple-A team in Pawtucket in 2004. Boston hired him as a minor league coach in 2007, and he worked his way up the system.

Portland went 120-158 under Febles. He was credited with helping Yoan Moncada jump from Class A to the Sea Dogs to the majors in 2016, and Rafael Devers’ climb from Double-A to Triple-A to the Red Sox in 2017.

Also Tuesday, the Red Sox announced Paul Abbott will be the pitching coach in Portland. Abbott replaces Kevin Walker, who spent three seasons in Portland before moving on to Pawtucket.

Lee May, Jr., returns as the Sea Dogs hitting coach, as do Scott Gallon (trainer) and Chris Messina (strength and conditioning coach).

