ATLANTA — Nick Saban wins one title and moves on to figuring out how to get the next.

It’s part of his famed Process.

But Saban’s sixth national title and fifth in nine years was different and not just because it put him in a tie with Alabama icon Bear Bryant for the most by any major college football coach. This time one quarterback, Jalen Hurts, led the Crimson Tide into the championship game and another, freshman Tua Tagovoila, directed a second-half comeback in Monday night’s 26-23 overtime victory against Georgia.

A quarterback battle seems inevitable.

But Saban has months to figure out which quarterback gives Alabama (13-1) the best chance for a repeat. He allows himself far less time to celebrate actually titles, even ones as dramatic as this one. That doesn’t mean he won’t remember it fondly.

“This will be a game I’ll never forget” Saban said Tuesday.

Trailing 13-0 at halftime, Saban turned to Tagovailoa, who delivered in a big way, threading a fourth-down pass to Calvin Ridley for a tying touchdown late and then leading a drive for a potential winning field goal. Andy Pappanastos missed a 36-yarder to send the game into overtime.

After the Bulldogs (13-2) settled for a field goal, Tagovailoa was sacked. He responded with a 41-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman DeVonta Smith to touch off the latest confetti-dripping celebration for Alabama a year after absorbing a last-second loss to Clemson in the championship game.

It set the stage for a quarterback competition between Tagovailoa and Hurts, who is 26-2 as a starter and has helped Alabama make two title games.

Tagovailoa was named offensive player of the game, making plays running and passing. What he didn’t do: sleep much before a morning-after news conference.

“I couldn’t sleep because if I slept, I would have never woken up to come to this thing,” he said. “Aside from that, it was a good team win. I still can’t believe that this is what happened. It just feels like another game.”

Another game. Another title.

“In 24 hours you probably need to move on because there’s another challenge and basically you created a target for yourself,” said Saban.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.