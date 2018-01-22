AUGUSTA — A Windsor man was listed in satisfactory condition at a Portland hospital on Monday after suffering serious injuries when he crashed into a bridge while riding a snowmobile without a helmet across Togus Pond the previous afternoon.

The man, 52-year-old Douglas Morgan, was close to shore when he tried to ride under a low bridge and struck his head on it on Sunday, according to Cpl. John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

After the crash, Morgan was first taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta, then to Maine Medical Center in Portland, MacDonald said.

A spokeswoman for Maine Medical Center said that Morgan was in “satisfactory condition” on Monday afternoon.

The Maine Warden Service is still investigating the cause of the accident, MacDonald said. On Sunday, they were assisted at the scene by Augusta police and firefighters.

After the crash, District Game Warden Robert Decker said that the bridge Morgan struck, which was about 2.5 feet high, was near Hayden Road and connected the mainland to a small island on Togus Pond.

Morgan was not wearing a helmet, which Decker said “probably would have prevented serious injury.” Decker also warned about the open water on Togus Pond and the risks of snowmobiling with rain in the forecast.

