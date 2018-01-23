LONDON — Hundreds of mourners have gathered in Dolores O’Riordan’s Irish hometown for the funeral of the Cranberries singer.

O’Riordan was found dead in a London hotel room on Jan. 16 at the age of 46.

The coffin of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan is removed from St Joseph's Church in County Limerick, Ireland on Sunday. O'Riordan, 46, was found dead last week at a London hotel. Niall Carson/PA via AP Related Headlines Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan dead at 46

Tuesday’s service at the parish church of St. Ailbe in Ballybricken opened with a recording of “Ave Marie,” sung by O’Riordan and Luciano Pavarotti.

Canon Liam McNamara said “no words are adequate to describe Dolores or to accurately state the influence for good she has been over the years.”

Mourners included O’Riordan’s bandmates, her ex-husband Don Burton and their three children, and the singer’s mother and siblings.

Police say O’Riordan’s death isn’t suspicious. A coroner is awaiting test results to determine the cause of death.

The Cranberries had international hits with songs including “Linger” and “Zombie.”

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.