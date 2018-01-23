More than 14,000 Central Maine Power customers are without power Tuesday afternoon as a mix of rain and freezing rain coats trees and power lines with ice, according to the company’s website.
More than 9,000 of the outages are in York and Cumberland counties. More than 2,200 customers are out in South Berwick, more than 1,200 customers are out in Cape Elizabeth, and nearly 900 are out in Falmouth.
The town of Yarmouth announced late Tuesday afternoon that its schools and much of the town lost power and asked parents to pick up students from after-school activities that had to be cut short.
