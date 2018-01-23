NORMAN, Okla. — Trae Young had 26 points and nine assists, and No. 12 Oklahoma rallied to beat No. 5 Kansas 85-80 on Tuesday night.

Young, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, struggled with efficiency in losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State last week. Against Kansas, he made 7 of 9 field goals and 10 of 12 free throws.

Christian James scored 15 points and Brady Manek added 14 for the Sooners (15-4, 5-3 Big 12), who won their 13th straight at home.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 24 points for Kansas (16-4, 6-2), which had won five straight.

(1) VILLANOVA 89, PROVIDENCE 69: The Wildcats used a 22-2 run in the first half to cruise to their sixth straight win, beating Providence in Philadelphia.

Eric Paschall led six Wildcats (19-1, 6-1 Big East) in double figures with 17 points, Omari Spellman had 16 and Jalen Brunson scored 15.

The Friars’ (14-7, 5-3) record vs. No. 1 teams fell to 2-15 and they dropped to 1-3 against Top 25 teams this season.

(2) VIRGINIA 61, (18) CLEMSON 36: Devon Hall scored 14 points, Kyle Guy had 12 and Virginia (19-1, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) broke open a close game with an 18-2 run in the second half to beat Clemson (16-4, 5-3) at Charlottesville, Virginia for its 11th straight victory.

(14) TEXAS TECH 75, OKLAHOMA ST. 70: Keenan Evans scored 22 of his 26 points after halftime, and Texas Tech (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State (13-7, 3-5) at Lubbock, Texas to avoid a third straight loss.

(22) TENNESSEE 67, VANDERBILT 62: Jordan Bowden scored 19 points, Lamonte’ Turner hit a huge 3-pointer and Tennessee (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead before hanging on to beat Vanderbilt (7-13, 2-6) at Knoxville, Tennessee.

LASELL 89, ST. JOSEPH’S 64: Stefan Masciarelli and Tim Blair each scored 21 points as the Lasers (10-7, 5-3 GNAC) handled the Monks (7-9, 5-2) in Auburndale, Mass.

Masciarelli had 15 points in the first half when the Lasers built a 42-25 lead sparked by a 16-2 run midway through the half.

Ian Mileikis had 23 points, Darian Berry added 14 and Quinn Richardson-Newton had 10 for the Monks, who had a four-game win streak snapped.

BOWDOIN 73, PINE MANOR 67: Jack Simonds scored 18 points as the Polar Bears (13-4) beat the Gators (7-10) in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

David Reynolds added 17 for Bowdoin, which built a comfortable lead after Pine Manor got within three, 47-44, with 15:50 left. Hugh O’Neil led the Polar Bears with 13 rebounds. Pine Manor had four double-digit scorers, led by Rasheed Bell with 14.

HUSSON 83, COLBY 75: Raheem Anderson scored 33 points as the Eagles (12-4) downed the Mules (10-6) in Bangor.

The Eagles outscored the Mules 15-8 to close the first half and Anderson capped the rally with one of his five 3-pointers for a 44-33 lead. Colby got as close as three (67-64) on a pair of free throws by Wallace Tucker with 4:40 left before Husson steadily pulled away down the stretch.

Tucker finished with 24 points, while Sean Gilmore had 15 and Steven Daley had 10 for Colby.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

HUSSON 55, COLBY 53: Kenzie Worcester scored 26 points, including the game-winning free throws with one second left, to lead the visiting Eagles (9-8) over the Mules (7-9) in Waterville.

Haley Driscoll made a layup with 3:29 left to put Colby ahead 53-47, and the Mules missed three layups and two 3-pointers the rest of the way to open the door for the rally.

Jackie Albanese led Colby with 12 points, followed by Driscoll and Katie McCrum with 11 each. Sarah Hancock had 10 rebounds.

(16) MICHIGAN 74, MICHIGAN STATE 48: Katelynn Flaherty had 26 points with four 3-pointers and six assists and Michigan (18-4, 7-2 Big Ten) beat short-handed Michigan State (14-7, 4-4) at Ann Arbor, Michigan, to snap a four-game skid in the series.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

COLBY 2, NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE 0: Cassidy Holzer and Tay Munson scored, and Savannah Shaw stopped 17 shots as the Mules (5-7-4) shut out the Pilgrims (2-15-1) at Henniker, New Hampshire.

MEN’S HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Matthew Lison scored unassisted in the second period and Cody Todesco added an empty-netter in the final minute of the third as the Polar Bears (7-11) held off the Huskies (3-11-4) in Brunswick.

Alex Zafonte stopped 35 shots for Bowdoin, while Anthony D’Aloisio made 27 saves for the Huskies.

