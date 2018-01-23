PEMBROKE — The Coast Guard says the crew of a fishing boat rescued two fishermen whose scalloping boat began sinking near the Washington County town of Pembroke.

Officials say the crew of the Alex Shea plucked the fishermen from the 39-degree water Tuesday before they were transferred to a Coast Guard rescue boat.

The drama unfolded just before noon. The captain of the Alex Shea issued a distress call after seeing the Born Again sinking. Then the crew went to work.

The Coast Guard crew brought the two fishermen to Eastport, where emergency medical technicians were waiting. Officials said the fishermen were reported to be hypothermic but responsive.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines and Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.