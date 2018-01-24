Maine State Police are investigating the cause of a head-on collision Tuesday night in Alfred between a car and a tractor trailer that left one of the drivers hospitalized in critical condition.

The driver of the car was identified as 62-year-old Mary McNally of Hollis, said Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, in a news release.

McNally was listed in critical condition Wednesday evening at Maine Medical Center in Portland, a hospital spokesman said. Elias Kiongo, 50, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was treated and released Wednesday from Southern Maine Healthcare in Sanford.

According to state police, the vehicles collided head-on around 7:30 on Route 202. Icy roads likely contributed to the crash and police were forced to shut down Route 202 for about two hours. The collision sent the big rig careening into a building that houses an antique store. McNally’s car struck a flower shop near the Oak Street Bistro.

“Troopers are now attempting to determine which vehicle crossed the centerline,” McCausland said in his release.

