BOSTON — Federal authorities have arrested a Guatemalan man they say was busted with more than 5 kilograms of the powerful opioid fentanyl in his car.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston says 26-year-old Rene Alejandro Salazar Reyes was arrested Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday for a detention and probable cause hearing.

Prosecutors say Reyes was a courier for a drug dealer and was scheduled to deliver the equivalent of 11 pounds of fentanyl with a street value of about $1.25 million to a witness cooperating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Authorities say he was pulled over and consented to a search of his vehicle. Police say they found a plastic shopping bag on the rear passenger floor that contained 23 heat-sealed bags containing drugs.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Reyes has a lawyer.

