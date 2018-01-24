A U.S. Postal Service worker was sentenced to three months in prison on Wednesday for stealing mail.

Amanda K. Wentzell, 26, of Augusta was also sentenced to three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She was also ordered to pay $510 in restitution.

Wentzell began working as a postal clerk in the town of Temple in February 2016, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release. In July of that year, a Temple man complained that his son had not received a prepaid debit card.

An investigation revealed that Wentzell activated the victim’s debit card and used it to make two purchases amounting to about $100.

“She had been ‘rifling’ mail and between about April and August 2016, she took and opened several pieces of mail that were being processed by the post office,” Frank said.

Wentzell resigned on Aug. 9, 2016. She was sentenced by Judge John A. Woodcock Jr.

